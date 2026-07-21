KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 7/21/26

Cyclospora cases are confirmed in Douglas County. Health officials say 27 cases have been reported in the county, including 12 over the last four days. Symptoms of the virus include diarrhea, nausea and fatigue.

Thousands of Omaha Public Power District customers are impacted by an outage. The utility says a power outage was reported last night near 72nd and Giles and affected more than 32-hundred customers. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

The city of Omaha is unveiling the design for a new public safety headquarters. The 181-million-dollar project calls for the construction of a 275-thousand square foot facility between Cass and Chicago streets near 74th and 75th avenues. The city will seek voter approval for 155-million-dollars in bonding authority for the project in November.

A new report says Iowa farm income dropped an average of 53-percent between 2022 and 2024. The joint study from Iowa Farm Bureau, Iowa State University and Iowa Bankers Association shows Iowa farmers were squeezed by record-high input costs, depressed corn and soybean prices and continued trade uncertainty. The report shows the cattle market as a lone bright spots, with record estimated monthly returns last year. But strong demand and low inventory have driven up replacement costs for ranchers, too.

A Missouri insurance agent is accused of swindling retired postal workers from Iowa. The Iowa Insurance Commission has stripped Starrla Norman of her ability to conduct business in the state. The Commission says Norman convinced the former postal workers to liquidate their retirement plans to invest in high-commissioned investments, hiding the replacement status in a way that cost victims tens of thousand of dollars in fees. She's been ordered to pay nearly 45-thousand dollars in restitution to the victims and cover the cost of the state's investigation. Norman is also pleading guilty to insurance fraud.

Two northwest Iowa communities are getting six-point-four-million dollars to help recover from recent natural disasters. The City of Rock Valley will receive three-million dollars to demolish homes approved for acquisition and badly damaged by flooding. Additionally, the City of Spencer will receive three-point-four-million for the acquisition of 26 residential structures damaged by floods. FEMA approved 16-point-six-million total for disaster recovery in four Midwestern states: Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.