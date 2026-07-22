KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 7/22/26

Omaha Mayor John Ewing is unveiling his recommended city budget. The proposed 2027 Omaha city budget is one-point-six-eight-billion dollars, and it covers city departments, citywide revenues, and capital projects. Under the proposed budget, the Omaha Police Department's funding would increase by 28 million dollars to more than 261 million dollars.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is naming a new director for the Office of Economic Assistance. Barbara Lacina replaces Shannon Grotrian, who has become the Department of Health and Human Service chief of staff. Lacina most recently served as Regional Administrator of Region Seven at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families.

The latest unemployment numbers are out. The state labor department reports Nebraska's preliminary unemployment rate for June is two--point-nine percent, seasonally adjusted. The rate is down from May and unchanged over the year. The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June is four-point-two percent.

The Midland Area Agency on Aging updated Hastings City Council member during a Monday night work session. The organization provides meals, transportation and other services to seniors across an eight-county area. They say the demand for senior services in the region has increased., with significant growth occurring sine moving its current senior center space in 2017.Executive Director Casey Muzic says they're "serving 35 to 40 a day at the senior center. When we have special events, anniversary, Christmas, birthday, something like that, we're up to 100 people." He added the aging population is expected to continue rowing, adding pressure to the budget and facilities.

Nebraska Task Force One is relocating in Texas. The 43-member task force has moved to Live Oak County, Texas, due to forecasted high water in the Nueces River basin. Task force members are working with Texas officials in surveying the area to identify potential hazards and confirm access routes for emergency vehicles.

The Iowa Lottery has new leadership. Governor Kim Reynolds is appointing Stephen Waymire as Administrator of the Iowa Lottery. Waymire has served as the Iowa Lottery's Investigations Bureau Chief and as a member of its executive management team since 2022.He's also an over 30-year veteran of the Des Moines Police Department. The Iowa Lottery is a division of the Iowa Department of Revenue.