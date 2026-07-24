KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 7/24/26

Douglas County residents are being urged to take precautions against mosquitoes. The warning from the Douglas County Health Department comes after mosquitoes with West Nile and Jamestown Canyon viruses were discovered in the area. Three surveillance programs in the area have tested positive for mosquito-borne viruses including one with West Nile and two with Jamestown Canyon Virus.

Governor Jim Pillen has announced the 28 picks for tax incentive-eligible opportunity zones. The recommendations span the state, from Scottsbluff in western Nebraska to Omaha, where ten areas were selected. One of Pillen's selections also includes Lexington, home to the former Tyson food plants that is set to fully close in the next few days. Pillen expects these incentives to create jobs and boost construction of affordable workforce housing. He also says he foresees incentives encouraging public and private partnerships and sparking economic development.

Eppley Airfield in Omaha is reporting its busiest month ever. A record 530-thousand passengers used the airport in June, which is a one percent increase over the former record of 524-thousand passengers last June. Omaha Airport Authority officials say the increase in passenger traffic was due to the College World Series and strong summer demand.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools is not offering a pay-to-ride bus program for middle and high school students this year. District officials have issued a survey to parents as it evaluates possible routes, the cost to families, and the cost to the school district. Elkhorn, Millard, Bennington, and Gretna offer pay-to-ride busing.

The Pacific Street on-ramp to southbound I-680 is set to close at 9 p.m. This comes following an expansion project that includes adding a lane in both directions on I-680 between Pacific and Dodge. The on-ramp is set to reopen fall Fall 2026, which is when the project is expected to be completed. Meanwhile, the Pacific Street on-ramp to northbound I-680 is set to re-open since it's closure in April.

Drought and near-drought conditions are increasing in parts of Iowa. This week's National Drought Monitor Map shows an expansion of near-drought and moderate drought conditions in Western Iowa. There's also a new area of near-drought in the far southeast corner of the state. About 64-percent of Iowa is drought-free, down from nearly 70 percent last week.