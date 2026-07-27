KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 7/27/26

Nebraska residents are dealing with another day of extreme summer heat. An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued until tonight at 10:00 p.m. The heat index could reach 119 degrees and people are being warned that heat-related illnesses increase during extreme heat and high humidity events. An extreme heat warning continues in most of Iowa today, with heat index values of up to 115 expected.

As of Sunday night, police are still looking for a 17-year-old girl missing since Thursday. Des Moines Police say the girl named Emily left her home on the city's west side willingly. Investigators believe she could be with adult men and at risk of being exploited. Emily also goes by the name Angel, is brunette, five-foot-six and weighs 110 pounds. Her photo is posted on the police department's Facebook page. If anyone sees Emily, they are asked to call 9-1-1.

The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee is denying the Iowa Democrats' bid to return the first-in-the-nation democratic caucuses to Iowa. Rita Hart, Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, calls the decision, announced on Friday, a slap in the face and says it was disappointing, but not surprising. Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann says the DNC's decision will not change the Iowa GOP's plans moving forward and that the DNC's decision is a missed opportunity. The DNC committee selected South Carolina as the state that will lead the party's 2028 nominating calendar. Earlier this year, representatives from the Iowa Democratic Party made a pitch to the DNC to return first-in-the-nation democratic caucuses to Iowa.

One person is taken to a hospital after a car crashed into an Omaha business. Police say a sedan crashed into a business near 35th and Leavenworth streets early Saturday morning. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation.

A house is damaged following a fire in Omaha. The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon near 50th and Y streets. Multiple dogs were found dead in the home due to smoke inhalation and two residents were displaced. Officials say the cause of the fire was accidental due to unattended candles. Meanwhile, a fire at an Omaha business is under investigation. The blaze broke out late Saturday night at Florence Tires near 30th and Bondesson streets. No injuries were reported in the fire.

A former University of Nebraska assistant football coach is giving back to the community. New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach Keith Williams ran the fifth annual youth football Gorilla Wideouts Camp at Millard South on July 11th.Williams was an assistant football coach for the Huskers from 2015 to 2017.