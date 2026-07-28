KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 7/28/26

An emergency order is issued by the U.S. Department of Energy. The order was issued this past weekend for 17 states including Nebraska, and it authorizes the Southwest Power Pool to use backup power sources in order to avoid an energy emergency. Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri are also in the order, which will remain in effect until August 3rd.

A former U.S. Senate candidate is suing the Nebraska Democratic Party. William Forbes filed the lawsuit after Democratic nominee Cindy Burbank dropped out of the 2026 Senate race. In a lawsuit filed last Friday in Lancaster County, Forbes alleged that the party supported Burbank's candidacy with the expectation that she would later withdraw and clear the way for independent candidate Dan Osborn. Forbes is asking the court to rule that the Nebraska Democratic Party is required to fill the vacancy.

A woman is expected to survive after police say she was shot by her ex-boyfriend on Interstate 80. Council Bluffs Police say the woman was driving westbound near South 24th Street when she noticed her ex-boyfriend was driving next to her. Officers say she reported several shots were fired, with one hitting her in the shoulder. The 40-year-old suspect was later found and taken into custody on multiple charges, including attempted murder and violating a no-contact order. Anyone with information is asked to call the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Omaha Public Schools teachers are set to take a smaller salary increase this school year. Teachers will see a one-point-five percent pay raise this year instead of the normal three percent. The reduction comes as the school district addresses a 50-million-dollar budget shortfall.

Iowa ranks third in the nation for having one of the best health care systems. A new study from Wallethub shows Iowa scored well for lower out-of-pocket costs, access to medical care and shortest emergency room waits. The study points out Iowa has the third-best hospital system in the nation and some of lowest inpatient hospital costs, meaning Iowans can access high-quality care without footing the steep bills seen in other states.

Nebraska Task Force One is returning home. The task force spent more than a week in Texas surveying flood risks in Live Oak County, south of San Antonio. The task force canvassed 250 properties, checked conditions of bridges, and evaluated a dam before flooding conditions could impact them.