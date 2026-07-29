KIOS FM Local News For Wednesday, 7/29/26

Nebraska Democratic governor candidate Lynne Walz has selected her running mate. Farmer Ben Steffen was picked for the November ticket Tuesday. In a news release, Walz said she was looking for someone with "a proven record of serving others." She's challenging current Republican Governor Jim Pillen and Rick Beard from the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

A candidate for governor in Iowa wants to ban social media for younger kids. State Auditor Rob Sand, the Democratic Party candidate for Iowa Governor, says he supports the current state law limiting student access to screens in classrooms, but adds more needs to be done. Sand's plan would ban social media accounts for children 15 and younger and require parental consent for 16- and 17-year-olds.A spokesman for his Republican opponent, Zach Lahn, says Lahn always wants to keep kids safe.

Iowa is joining a bipartisan push to combat illegal robocalls. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined 49 other attorneys general urging the Federal Communications Commission to strengthen rules preventing scammers from using the U.S. Communications Network to make robocalls. The attorneys general say the FCC's current "Know Your Customer" rules aren't strong enough and argue additional protections are needed.

University of Iowa is notifying the public about two sexual assault incidents at the UI Healthcare Medical Center main campus this month. Officials say there is no threat to the public. Reported cases of fondling at U-of-I nearly tripled between 2022 and 2024.Reports of rape fell from 64 in 2023 to 23 in 2024.

One of the suspects in an Omaha human trafficking case had his bond reduced. Thomas Falcon war originally arrested last October in connection with a long-term sex trafficking operation. His bond was initially set at 20-million dollars, but was lowered to ten-million on Monday. Falcon faces multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor and more.

The Nebraska Football team is hosting its annual Fan Day. The event is an opportunity for Husker fans to interact with the players early in training camp and before the upcoming season. It's slated to be held on August 8th from 2 to 3:30 p.m. More information will be released soon, including parking options, fan logistics and more.

