KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 8/3/26

An Omaha man accused of killing a Creighton baseball coach will remain under the care of state doctors. This comes after a Douglas County judge found Ladell Thornton not responsible by reason of insanity last year. Investigators say Thornton shot Chris Gradoville 17 times in 2021 after the coach arrived at a Benson home to make repairs. Doctors later determined the suspect didn't know "right from wrong" at the time. Thornton's case will be re-evaluated in one-year.

A suspect is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Omaha. Twenty-one-year-old Dheal Duany was booked into the Douglas County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. Eighteen-year-old Joseph Baha was found shot to death inside a car at an Omaha apartment complex this past May.

Lincoln Airport is working to raise awareness of human trafficking. The airport hosted an event on Friday featuring law enforcement professionals and advocacy organizations. Airport officials say they hosted the event because the transportation industry sees more instances of human trafficking than other industries.

Creighton University is the recipient of a grant from the National Institutes of Health. The half-million-dollar grant will be used to research how the brain communicates with the ear. Officials hope the research will lead to treatments of disorders caused by hearing loss.

The Iowa DOT is asking for input on future transportation projects. The department says the feedback will help inform its State Transportation Plan, which looks ahead at the next 25-plus years. The survey asks respondents about the most challenging places in the state to drive, what makes transportation the most difficult and which challenges they see could see cropping up in the next few decades. The survey will be available on the DOT's website until the end of August.

Thousands of Omaha area children are starting the school year with free school supplies. More than 24-hundred students received a free backpack at Abide's Back to School Block Party in Omaha on Saturday. Abide officials say providing backpacks sets up children to have the best school year ever.

The Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament took place this past weekend at the Dodge Riverside Golf Club in Council Bluffs. Organizers hoped to surpass their fundraising goal of 150-thousand-dollars. The money will help local breast cancer patients at Methodist Jenny Edmundson Hospital with treatment and medication costs.