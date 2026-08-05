KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 8/5/26

Federal disaster assistance is approved for eight Nebraska counties. The major disaster declaration covers Buffalo, Fillmore, Gage, Howard, Jefferson, Nemaha, Thayer, and Thurston counties. The counties were impacted by damaging storms from May 15th through May 18th.

The number of cyclospora cases in Douglas County is increasing. The Douglas County Health Department announced yesterday that there have now been 71 confirmed cases in the county. That marks an increase of more than 25 cases from the previous report. Symptoms of cyclospora include diarrhea, nausea, and fatigue.

A Nebraska community is becoming the first in the state to remove Flock cameras. The Ord City Council has voted to remove two Flock cameras from within the city limits. The move comes after community members called on city officials to remove the cameras, which were installed in late 2025.The cameras operate as Automatic License Plate Readers and take photos of passing vehicles.

A free and low-cost clinic in North Omaha is expanding its hours. The North Omaha Area Health Clinic is bringing back evening hours on Mondays in order to provide patients more flexibility in receiving care. The clinic had previously offered an extra hour of service on Tuesdays and Thursdays several years ago.

The Omaha City Council is moving forward with a plan to install murals in downtown Omaha. Plans call for the addition of murals at four downtown Omaha parking garages. The 200-thousand-dollar project is a partnership between the organization Local Artists, Local Art and the city of Omaha.

Former Nebraska State Senator Brett Lindstrom is making his pick for Lieutenant Governor. Lindstrom, who submitted the signatures yesterday to appear on the November ballot for governor, has selected Mike Picard. Picard is a Navy veteran and the director of the ENVY Volleyball club.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lab at Offutt Air Force Base is being tasked with identifying more than two-dozen sets of remains recovered from Europe .Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon was among those in attendance yesterday for an honorable carry ceremony of 26 caskets at the base. Offutt is one of three Defense POW/MIA labs in the United States.

