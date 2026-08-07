KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 8/7/26

Nebraska is seeing more cyclosporasis cases. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 218 cases statewide. Ninety-two of those cases are linked to a national cyclosporasis outbreak connected to iceberg lettuce. Symptoms of the virus include diarrhea, nausea and fatigue. Cyclosporiasis cases are continuing to rise in Iowa. Iowa Health and Human Services says 272 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed this year in 55 Iowa counties. That's almost 50 more cases than last week's report, and over 200 more than this time last year. HHS says Dallas County has the highest number of confirmed cyclosporiasis cases in the state, followed by Polk and Warren Counties.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is seeking an increase in state funding. The board is set to consider a four-point-two-five percent increase to the base budgets of the N-U System and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. University officials say the request for more funding is based on a multi-year rolling average of the Consumer Price Index to help stay on pace with rising costs. The budget request will be considered on August 13th.

The impact of a system outage at the Minneapolis, Minnesota, air traffic control facility is felt in Nebraska .According to the FAA, yesterday's outage impacted flights arriving and departing in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Numerous flight delays were reported at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.

A multi-million-dollar renovation of the Salvation Army's North Corps Community Center in Omaha is complete. The facility underwent a two-year, 30-million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Salvation Army officials say the renovations include a new technology center, gym, and classrooms.

The Open Door Mission in Omaha is reporting an increase in food pantry usage. Mission officials say usage of the food pantry has risen by 34 percent this summer. Volunteers at the mission say food pantry shelves are running low on supplies while increasing food costs are leading to fewer donations. The mission is seeking donations of canned goods and shelf-stable items.

Nebraska residents are paying less to refuel their vehicles. According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular yesterday was three-dollars-and-88-cents. That marks a seven-cent drop over the past week.