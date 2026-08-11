KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 8/11/26

Omaha police are investigating a shooting and road rage incident. Police say shots were fired in traffic in the area of 90th and Center yesterday afternoon. One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and another person was taken into custody.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is revealing new details about a pair of water line breaks at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Officials say 715 inmates are currently impacted by the water line breaks, which took place last Thursday and Friday. The prison has brought in bottled water and portable toilets while crews work to repair the damage.

The Nebraska Democratic Party and the national Working Families Party are suing to prevent the Working People Party from being certified in Nebraska. State Democratic party officials say the suit alleges the Working People Party name was designed to confuse voters by mimicking the Working Families Party name and by echoing Independent U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn's message that working people deserve a seat at the table. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Friday that the Working People Party's petition reached the statutory threshold.

The Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor needs a new running mate. Nicholas Gluba confirms his lieutenant governor candidate, Jules Cutler, is withdrawing from the race. Gluba says Cutler, who lived in the former Soviet Union, is dealing with P-T-S-D tied to that political system, and says she feels it's too familiar here. Last month, a judge ruled Cutler was disqualified from the ballot over improperly filed paperwork. The party will choose her replacement tomorrow.

It's the end of an era for Chuck Grassley and wife, Barbara. Their vacuum cleaner, Beth, has died after nearly 50 years with the family. Grassley Communications Director Clare Slattery re-released a video clip of Senator Grassley cleaning the carpet with Beth for the family Thanksgiving dinner in 2023.A new photo Sunday shows Grassley holding the black, burned, melted plug for the vacuum. He posted on his X account, "Good bye Beth, you have been a real workhorse, I will miss u." The vacuum was Grassley's mother in law's for 15 years before serving the Senator and his wife for 34 more. Beth was a Hoover Concept Two model.

An Iowa sports legend has passed away. Rock Island native Don Nelson died Sunday at age 86.Nelson led Rock Island High School to a 47-and-7 season in 1958 before becoming a two-time All-American for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He helped lead the Boston Celtics to five NBA championships before becoming the second-winningest coach in NBA history. Nelson was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.