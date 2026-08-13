KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 8/13/26

The Omaha City Council listened to two hours worth of testimony on the city's one-point-six-billion dollar budget. The spending plan includes investments in Omaha Police and Omaha Fire, along with local parks. Residents inside Omaha City Hall came to ensure they had a say in the city's budget. Those concerned about the budget were worried on issues like property taxes, e-scooters, housing and transit. The City of Omaha is scheduled to vote on adopting the budget on August 25th.

Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts is introducing federal wildfire response legislation. The Pilot for Regional Emergency Prepositioning of Aerial Resources and Equipment Act calls for creating a pilot program for seasonal positioning protocols. Ricketts' office says the legislation is designed to improve wildfire response efforts.

A sober living house in Omaha is facing possible closure. The Michael House at 48th and Ames is facing closure due to funding issues. All staff at the facility were laid off on Tuesday. Donations to keep the Michael House running or to assist residents' transitioning to other housing can be made to the Michael Foundation.

Thousands of Omaha residents are using the Mayor's Hotline. Officials say the hotline handled more than four-thousand reports last month. The reports dealt with issues ranging from abandoned vehicles, potholes, and litter. City officials say calls about litter increased in July.

A ribbon cutting is held for an Omaha park. The ceremony took place yesterday at Kountze Park. The park is home to a renovated playground and spray ground. The park reopens as Omaha Mayor John Ewing is proposing that city parks receive up to five-million-dollars in the mayor's proposed budget.

Former University of Nebraska women's basketball assistant coach Chuck Love is calling for a lawsuit filed by former player Ashley Scoggin to be dismissed. Scoggin filed a lawsuit in 2024 claiming her civil rights were violated because she was dismissed from the team, and she is seeking unspecified damages against the university, former Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts, Husker women's basketball head coach Amy Williams, and Love. Love admitted to having a consensual sexual relationship with Scoggin after initially denying the relationship.

Gas prices are rising in Nebraska. According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular yesterday was three-dollars-and-92-cents. That marks a six-cent increase from Tuesday.