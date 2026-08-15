Remembering Jeanie Bryson

Jeanie Bryson, a jazz vocalist and daughter of legendary Jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, has died. She was 68. She passed away in June after a brief illness. News of her death was withheld by her son, Radji Bryson-Barrett, until July 28.

Bryson was active on the jazz scene during the 1990s, for a period of ten years. She recorded several fine albums as leader in addition to appearing as a vocalist on other recordings by top jazz stars of the day.

Jeanie Bryson’s warmth and alluring vocals seemed to be deeply personal and intended for only one listener. The depth of her talent was not surprising given the fact that she was the daughter of the legendary Dizzy Gillespie, trumpeter, bandleader and one of the pivotal figures in the creation of modern jazz music.

Unfortunately, Bryson’s career was cut short by the tragic loss of her husband, Coleman Mellett, a songwriter and guitarist who was killed along with 48 other passengers (including reedman Gerry Niewood) in a plane crash near Buffalo, New York. She never performed in public again. The loss of the love of her life sent Bryson on a mission to create a cinematic remembrance to her late husband. Along with Mellett’s brother Zebulon and director Michael Molloy Bryson produced the film “Sing You A Brand New Song: The Words and Music of Coleman Mellett”. The film was released in 2019 and won an award for “Best Documentary” at the New Jersey International Film Festival.

I spoke with Bryson in 1996 about her recording, Some Cats Know. In a wide ranging conversation, Jeanie Bryson discussed her career as a jazz vocalist, the music of Peggy Lee, and the process of putting the tribute recording together.

(Interview edited by Mike Hansen/Chris Cooke/KIOS.)