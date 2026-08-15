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JAZZ WITH CHRIS COOKE

Remembering Jeanie Bryson

By Chris Cooke
Published August 15, 2026 at 7:13 PM CDT

Jeanie Bryson, a jazz vocalist and daughter of legendary Jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, has died. She was 68. She passed away in June after a brief illness. News of her death was withheld by her son, Radji Bryson-Barrett, until July 28.
Bryson was active on the jazz scene during the 1990s, for a period of ten years. She recorded several fine albums as leader in addition to appearing as a vocalist on other recordings by top jazz stars of the day.
Jeanie Bryson’s warmth and alluring vocals seemed to be deeply personal and intended for only one listener. The depth of her talent was not surprising given the fact that she was the daughter of the legendary Dizzy Gillespie, trumpeter, bandleader and one of the pivotal figures in the creation of modern jazz music.
Unfortunately, Bryson’s career was cut short by the tragic loss of her husband, Coleman Mellett, a songwriter and guitarist who was killed along with 48 other passengers (including reedman Gerry Niewood) in a plane crash near Buffalo, New York. She never performed in public again. The loss of the love of her life sent Bryson on a mission to create a cinematic remembrance to her late husband. Along with Mellett’s brother Zebulon and director Michael Molloy Bryson produced the film “Sing You A Brand New Song: The Words and Music of Coleman Mellett”. The film was released in 2019 and won an award for “Best Documentary” at the New Jersey International Film Festival.
I spoke with Bryson in 1996 about her recording, Some Cats Know. In a wide ranging conversation, Jeanie Bryson discussed her career as a jazz vocalist, the music of Peggy Lee, and the process of putting the tribute recording together.
(Interview edited by Mike Hansen/Chris Cooke/KIOS.)

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Chris Cooke
<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
See stories by Chris Cooke