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KIOS @ The Movies: I Used to Go Here

KIOS | By JLaBure
Published September 11, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT

This week on KIOS @ the Movies, producer Josua LaBure sits down with Patrick Kinney and Diana Martinez from Film Streams to discuss the new comedy, I Used to Go Here,  by filmmaker, Kris Rey and starring Gillian Jacobs

"After the book tour for her debut novel is cancelled due to poor sales, author Kate Conklin is invited to speak at her alma mater, Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, by her former professor David Kilpatrick, 15 years after her graduation. There she finds herself enmeshed in the lives of a group of college students, while she tries to cope with her broken engagement and her novel's poor performance."

I Used to Go Here is now available on Film Streams at Home.
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Arts kiosartLocalkios featureKIOS at the MoviesentertainmentKIOS at the Movies
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