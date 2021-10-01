KIOS @ the Movies: The Hottest August with filmmaker Brett Story

Today on KIOS AT THE MOVIES, Joshua LaBure, sits down with filmmaker Brett Story to talk about her 2019 documentary THE HOTTEST AUGUST.

The Hottest August isn’t a documentary about providing information, it’s a film about people, it’s about a feeling, it’s about providing something relatable and a space to live in and to me, it’s a profound experience that serves as a reminder of the power of non-fiction cinema.

- Joshua Allen LaBure, Serial Tabloid Vol. 1