Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.
In New Novel 'Reprieve,' a Nebraska Haunted House is the Setting for a Story About Racism
Author James Han Mattson discusses his new novel "Reprieve," a literary novel of social horror centered on a brutal killing that takes place in a full-contact haunted escape room. It's a provocative exploration of capitalism, hate politics, racial fetishism and our cultural obsession with fear as entertainment. Check out "Reprieve" wherever you get books.
Mattson will also be at Francie and Finch in Lincoln at 5:30 on Oct. 29 for a book launch event. Author and University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Gene Kwak will facilitate a conversation with Mattson.