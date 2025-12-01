It's Giving Terry

On this Giving Tuesday, KIOS shares a special conversation between Development Director Michael Lyon and Terry Gross, the iconic host of Fresh Air. Gross reflects on five decades of interviewing more than 15,000 guests and talks about why public media continues to matter. She discusses the value of curiosity, the importance of diverse voices, and how thoughtful journalism helps people understand experiences different from their own.

Your support today helps ensure that these kinds of conversations remain freely accessible to everyone. A donation to KIOS strengthens fact based journalism, elevates diverse voices, and keeps public radio a place where understanding and curiosity thrive.