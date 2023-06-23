Latest News
The announcement follows a statement from Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin accusing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner's field camps in Ukraine.
The company recalled mini and full-size versions of the toys after a dozen children were injured after sitting or falling onto them.
Starbucks workers in cities including Chicago, Philadelphia and San Antonio plan to walk out or picket over coming days following worker accusations that the company is scaling back its LGBTQ support.
The Titanic director has made 33 dives to the shipwreck and visited ocean depths in a submersible he built himself. He compares OceanGate to the Titanic in that both ignored safety warnings.
The Navy, which was part of the unified command hunting for the Titan submersible, said it had acoustic data "consistent with an implosion" on Sunday at the start of a five-day search.
On Chemistry, Clarkson's 10th studio album, she explores the rollercoaster of emotions she felt throughout her relationship with her ex-husband.
The case concerned the administration's effort to set guidelines for whom immigration authorities can target for arrest and deportation. Texas and Louisiana had sued to block the guidelines.
The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist was one of the last masters of Broadway's Golden Age. His career extended over 60 years.
The Nuclear Ship Savannah offers a snapshot of a nuclear future that never quite came to pass.
Abortion access has declined dramatically nationwide, but many states have further protected abortion by enacting "shield laws," allocating funding, stockpiling medication and repealing old laws.