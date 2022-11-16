© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Thanksgiving Night at Gene Leahy Mall & Holland Center Promises Free Fun For Which to Be Grateful

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST
Pack up the Thanksgiving leftovers, shorten up that post turkey nap, and head down to the Gene Leahy Mall for an enormous holiday season kickoff on Thursday, November 24th!

Maggie Winton, Event Marketing Coordinator at Vic Gutman & Associates, spoke with Mike Hogan about this free, family friendly event which hasn’t taken place since 2018. It starts with the Lighting Ceremony at 6:00 p.m. and continues with a free “Making Spirits Bright” concert at the Holland Center which includes vocalists and the Nebraska Wind Symphony at 7:00 p.m.

More information about this evening of fun can be found at https://www.holidaylightsfestival.org/thanksgiving-lighting-ceremony/.

