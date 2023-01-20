For More Than 3 Decades Flowers Are Not All That Blooms At St. Cecilia Cathedral, James Pierson Explains on KIOS-FM

For the past three and a half decades, Cathedral Arts Project, or CAP, has been bringing residents of the Midwest some of the best in the visual and musical arts all under the roof of one of the most unique and spiritual structures in the Midwest. The annual Cathedral Flower Festival is sponsored by Cathedral Arts Project and takes place January 27th through the 29th in the beauty of St. Cecilia Cathedral.

James Pierson is the Flower Festival Director and he joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM to talk about this annual event that has become a tradition in the Omaha metro area that is literally enjoyed by thousands of people each year.

More information can be found at https://www.cathedralartsproject.org/flowerfestival.