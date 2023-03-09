Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
A Little “Live & Local” Chat With Laureen Pickle About Bellevue Little Theatre’s “A Little Night Music”
Laureen Pickle joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM to discuss the mounting of the production and opening of “A Little Night Music.” The show runs March 10th through the 26th.
More information can be found at http://www.theblt.org/.