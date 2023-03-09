© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

A Little “Live & Local” Chat With Laureen Pickle About Bellevue Little Theatre’s “A Little Night Music”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST
Bellevue Little Theatre-1.JPG
-
/

Laureen Pickle joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM to discuss the mounting of the production and opening of “A Little Night Music.” The show runs March 10th through the 26th.

More information can be found at http://www.theblt.org/.

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral NewsBellevue Little Theatre
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan