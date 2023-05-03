Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
New Farce Opens Friday At Bellevue Little Theatre, Jon Flower Chats About “Girls’ Weekend” On KIOS-FM
The Bellevue Little Theatre is opening a new, hilarious show this weekend. Director Jon Flower made some time to chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about “Girls’ Weekend,” a hilarious farce that should prove to be a fantastic time.
The show opens May 5th and runs through the 21st. Information and tickets can be garnered at http://www.theblt.org/.