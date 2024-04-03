The War on Alzheimer’s Has Many Fronts, (Including the Unicameral), Nick Faustman is Fighting for Families Battling This Disease

Currently, over 36,000 people in Nebraska are living with Alzheimer's or dementia, and more than 40,000 people care for loved ones with the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association-Nebraska Chapter is here to serve the families in Nebraska so that no one has to face this disease alone. Serving the state of Nebraska, the Alzheimer's Association provides reliable information and care consultations; educational opportunities; funding for dementia research; and advocacy efforts for public policy changes across the state.

Nick Faustman is the Director of Public Policy & Advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. In this two-part discussion with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” Nick discusses the current proposals and bills that are in front of the leaders of our state, what you can do to let your unicameral representatives know what your feelings are on these issues, and what the future holds for Alzheimer’s care, care givers, and the victims of the disease themselves.

More information can be found at https://www.alz.org/nebraska

-