Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Joslyn Castle’s John Paul Talks About the Full Calendar of Events Scheduled and Invites Everyone to Join the Fun
Joslyn Castle has a summer full of activities for the whole family. Creative District Liaison Manager, John Paul, spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the upcoming events including the “Castle & Cathedral District Art Walk.”
More details about all the happenings at Joslyn Castle, including the Art Walk on May 16th, can be found at https://joslyncastle.com/.