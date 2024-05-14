© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Joslyn Castle’s John Paul Talks About the Full Calendar of Events Scheduled and Invites Everyone to Join the Fun

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 14, 2024 at 12:49 PM CDT
-

Joslyn Castle has a summer full of activities for the whole family. Creative District Liaison Manager, John Paul, spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the upcoming events including the “Castle & Cathedral District Art Walk.”

More details about all the happenings at Joslyn Castle, including the Art Walk on May 16th, can be found at https://joslyncastle.com/.

 

-
