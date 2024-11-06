Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
SNAP! Productions Opens Part II of the Macabre Season - “Freakshow” Starts November 8th, Director Kaitlyn Rudeen Discusses
SNAP! Productions’ latest offering takes flight on November 8th in the form of “Freakshow.” Director Kaitlyn Rudeen chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the show and how the themes have relevance today.
Show times and ticket information can be found at the website, https://www.snapproductions.com/.