Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

SNAP! Productions Opens Part II of the Macabre Season - “Freakshow” Starts November 8th, Director Kaitlyn Rudeen Discusses

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 6, 2024 at 6:37 PM CST
-

SNAP! Productions’ latest offering takes flight on November 8th in the form of “Freakshow.” Director Kaitlyn Rudeen chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the show and how the themes have relevance today.

Show times and ticket information can be found at the website, https://www.snapproductions.com/.

 

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
