Flatwater Free Press Editor Matthew Hansen Looks Back Over Some Stories of 2024 in This Two-Part Interview

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:14 PM CST
The Flatwater Free Press (FFP) is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter. During this two-part interview with “Live & Local’s” Mike Hogan, FFP’s Editor Matthew Hansen chats about a variety of Nebraska centric stories and events from 2024.

You can get more information and read some of the stories discussed at https://flatwaterfreepress.org/.

 

Flatwater Free Press Editor Matthew Hansen

 
Mike Hogan
