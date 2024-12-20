Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Flatwater Free Press Editor Matthew Hansen Looks Back Over Some Stories of 2024 in This Two-Part Interview
The Flatwater Free Press (FFP) is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter. During this two-part interview with “Live & Local’s” Mike Hogan, FFP’s Editor Matthew Hansen chats about a variety of Nebraska centric stories and events from 2024.
You can get more information and read some of the stories discussed at https://flatwaterfreepress.org/.