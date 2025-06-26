© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Elkhorn Community Theatre Has Another Production for the Whole Family, Co-Director Jack O’Connell Discusses “Shrek The Musical”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 26, 2025 at 10:12 AM CDT
-

This is the final weekend to see Elkhorn Community Theatre’s production of Shrek The Musical. Co-Director Jack O’Connell spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan about the show, the community involvement, and the Summer Camp classes that are offered to kids of all ages.

More information about the show, tickets and classes can be found at https://elkhorncommunitytheatre.org/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan