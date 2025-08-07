“Open Omaha” is Saturday 8/09/25 and You Can Visit Places Like KIOS-FM, HDR, Joslyn Castle, or Conagra Brands Test Kitchen for Free Snacks! Chef Holly Faivre Explains

Open Omaha is a free, community-wide open house featuring dozens of local business, historic landmarks, sacred sites, creative spaces, and other hidden gems. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, 08/09/25. Curated to inspire, built for all ages and free to attend, Open Omaha invites attendees to explore our community— where architecture, design, and innovation come to life.

Development Chef at Conagra Brands, Holly Faivre spent some time with Mike Hogan talking about why her job is the best in the world. She explained the process of how an idea becomes a packaged meal in your grocer’s freezer. She also talked about several activities that will be hosted at 6 Conagra Drive on Saturday to celebrate Open Omaha. Everyone is invited and there will be snacks!

More information about Open Omaha can be found at https://www.omahabydesign.org/openomaha.