Meet the New Faces at the Omaha Community Playhouse, Artistic Director VJ Orduna and Brandon Box-Higdem Join Mike Hogan on “Live & Local”

Artistic Director VJ Orduña and Associate Artistic Director Brandon Box-Higdem sat down with Mike Hogan on KIOS 91.5 FM’s “Live & Local” show to share insights on upcoming productions, the artistic process, and what's happening this season at Omaha Community Playhouse.Both interviews are here, with VJ’s two-part chat at the top of the page and Brandon’s at the bottom.

More information about both artistic leaders as well as the entire 101st season of the Omaha Community Playhouse can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.

