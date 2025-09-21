© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

American Midwest Ballet to Open Season 16, Guest Choreographer and Fosse Dancer Dylis Cromin Talks About “Sing, Sing, Sing”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 21, 2025 at 7:24 PM CDT
-

American Midwest Ballet's (AMB) Season 16 opening production, “Momentum” can be seen on October 18 & 19 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. And AMB has a very interesting guest artist coming in: Dylis Croman, who will be staging the production of Bob Fosse's Sing, Sing, Sing. Not only is Dylis a legit Broadway star (she has rotated in periodically as Roxie Hart in Chicago and was in the 2023 revival cast of Fosse's Dancin') but she is a very inspiring talker on the subject of Fosse's style and legacy.

The showstopper of Bob Fosse’s award-winning 1978 Broadway musical Dancin’, this work evokes a 1930s nightclub where patrons step out to sizzling swing music. Epitomizing the choreographer’s distinctive style, Sing, Sing, Sing has come to be regarded as a crown jewel of Fosse choreography. Staging it for AMB will be musical-theater star Dylis Croman, a protégé of Fosse muse Ann Reinking and a cast member in the 2023 Broadway revival of Dancin’.

More information and tickets can be found at https://amballet.org/.
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan