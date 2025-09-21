American Midwest Ballet to Open Season 16, Guest Choreographer and Fosse Dancer Dylis Cromin Talks About “Sing, Sing, Sing”
American Midwest Ballet's (AMB) Season 16 opening production, “Momentum” can be seen on October 18 & 19 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. And AMB has a very interesting guest artist coming in: Dylis Croman, who will be staging the production of Bob Fosse's Sing, Sing, Sing. Not only is Dylis a legit Broadway star (she has rotated in periodically as Roxie Hart in Chicago and was in the 2023 revival cast of Fosse's Dancin') but she is a very inspiring talker on the subject of Fosse's style and legacy.
The showstopper of Bob Fosse’s award-winning 1978 Broadway musical Dancin’, this work evokes a 1930s nightclub where patrons step out to sizzling swing music. Epitomizing the choreographer’s distinctive style, Sing, Sing, Sing has come to be regarded as a crown jewel of Fosse choreography. Staging it for AMB will be musical-theater star Dylis Croman, a protégé of Fosse muse Ann Reinking and a cast member in the 2023 Broadway revival of Dancin’.
