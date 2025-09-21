Oldest Barbershop Chapter in Nebraska, The OmaHarmonizers, in Concert 9/27/25, Dave Stock Discusses

Omaha is home of the oldest barbershop chapter in Nebraska, and is indeed one of the Society’s oldest continuously operated chapters. Their formal beginning was in the form of a letter to the Society secretary, dated September 4, 1943. They are called “The OmaHarmonizers.” Member and bass singer Dave Stock spoke with Mike Hogan about the organization, its place in his life, and how important it has been to him and his family.

The OmaHarmonizers is having a concert September 27th at Concordia Junior - Senior High School at 2:00 p.m.“Passposrt to Harmony” is a show the whole family can enjoy.

More information and tickets are available at https://www.omaharmonizers.com/.

