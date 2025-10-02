© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Last Chances to Enjoy “Grease” at the Omaha Community Playhouse, Director VJ Orduña Talks About the Show

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 2, 2025 at 5:24 PM CDT
Founded in 1924, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is the nation’s largest non-profit community theatre. And they are thrilled to be running the electrifying rock ‘n’ roll classic “Grease.” The show runs through October 12th, so there is limited time remaining to enjoy this beloved musical, which inspired the iconic film, and has been captivating audiences worldwide since its Broadway debut in 1972.

VJ spent a little time chatting with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the meaning of this show to him, how perfect a choice this has been for his first directing hitch since becoming the new Artistic Director of OCP, and the massive amount of talent in Omaha.

More information about the remaining show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
