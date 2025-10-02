Last Chances to Enjoy “Grease” at the Omaha Community Playhouse, Director VJ Orduña Talks About the Show

Founded in 1924, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) is the nation’s largest non-profit community theatre. And they are thrilled to be running the electrifying rock ‘n’ roll classic “Grease.” The show runs through October 12th, so there is limited time remaining to enjoy this beloved musical, which inspired the iconic film, and has been captivating audiences worldwide since its Broadway debut in 1972.

VJ spent a little time chatting with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the meaning of this show to him, how perfect a choice this has been for his first directing hitch since becoming the new Artistic Director of OCP, and the massive amount of talent in Omaha.

More information about the remaining show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.

