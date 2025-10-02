Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Omaha Symphony’s VP of Artistic Administration & Double Bassist, Dani Meier, Previews Upcoming Season on KIOS-FM
Performing double duty as musician and management, Dani Meier is VP of Artistic Administration and a section Double Bassist at the Omaha Symphony. She programs and coordinates repertoire, artists, and conductors during the day, and sits with the low strings in the evening – a combination that makes her very happy.
She also seemed happy to chat with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program about the upcoming season.The schedule as well as ticket information for these musical gems can be found at
https://www.omahasymphony.org/season/2025-26-season.