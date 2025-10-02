© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Symphony’s VP of Artistic Administration & Double Bassist, Dani Meier, Previews Upcoming Season on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:47 PM CDT
-

Performing double duty as musician and management, Dani Meier is VP of Artistic Administration and a section Double Bassist at the Omaha Symphony. She programs and coordinates repertoire, artists, and conductors during the day, and sits with the low strings in the evening – a combination that makes her very happy.

She also seemed happy to chat with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program about the upcoming season.The schedule as well as ticket information for these musical gems can be found at
https://www.omahasymphony.org/season/2025-26-season.

-
Dani Meier and her bass
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsomaha symphony
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan