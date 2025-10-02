Omaha Symphony’s VP of Artistic Administration & Double Bassist, Dani Meier, Previews Upcoming Season on KIOS-FM

Performing double duty as musician and management, Dani Meier is VP of Artistic Administration and a section Double Bassist at the Omaha Symphony. She programs and coordinates repertoire, artists, and conductors during the day, and sits with the low strings in the evening – a combination that makes her very happy.

She also seemed happy to chat with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program about the upcoming season.The schedule as well as ticket information for these musical gems can be found at

https://www.omahasymphony.org/season/2025-26-season.