© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Porchfest OMA is Sunday, 10/05/25, It’s Free, It’s Fun, and It’s For the Whole Family-Emily Cox Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 3, 2025 at 12:27 PM CDT

Porchfest OMA is a free community music festival held annually in the Gifford Park neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska. The 9th Annual event is Sunday, October 5, 2025 from Noon to 6:00 p.m. with an official After Party following. Emily Cox has been a lead volunteer for Porchfest OMA for a long time.She spoke with Mike Hogan about this fantastic neighborhood event.

More information about the event, schedules, and more can be found at https://porchfestoma.tumblr.com/.
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsgifford park
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan