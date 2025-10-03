Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Porchfest OMA is Sunday, 10/05/25, It’s Free, It’s Fun, and It’s For the Whole Family-Emily Cox Explains
Porchfest OMA is a free community music festival held annually in the Gifford Park neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska. The 9th Annual event is Sunday, October 5, 2025 from Noon to 6:00 p.m. with an official After Party following. Emily Cox has been a lead volunteer for Porchfest OMA for a long time.She spoke with Mike Hogan about this fantastic neighborhood event.
More information about the event, schedules, and more can be found at https://porchfestoma.tumblr.com/.