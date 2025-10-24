Child Saving Institute and Children’s Square Have Merged Creating an Organization With 275 Combined Years of Service, CEO Jaymes Sime Explains

Child Saving Institute has been Providing life-changing services to the Omaha community since 1892. Child Saving Institute (CSI) exists to serve the changing needs of children and families in the Omaha area. For more than 133 years, they’ve worked to provide diverse programs and services, help strengthen families and communities, and offer a spectrum of support for the people they serve.

Children’s Square’s origins can be traced back to the “Council Bluffs Home of the Friendless,” a grassroots response to the devastating 1881 flood that left many in Council Bluffs impoverished and displaced.

As President and CEO Jaymes Sime explained on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” with Mike Hogan, Child Saving Institute and Children’s Square, both pillars of care with a combined 275+ years of service, have officially joined forces in this historic merger. This isn’t just a strategic alignment; it’s a heartfelt commitment to walk hand-in-hand into the future, expanding the circle of care for children and families across Omaha and Council Bluffs.



More information about the organizations, the work they do, the help you can receive, or the many ways in which one can offer help and resources can all be found at https://childsaving.org/.

