Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Heartland Family Service is Strengthening Communities Through Advocacy, Education, Support Services, and Saluting Families-Theresa Cassaday Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 20, 2025 at 10:59 AM CST
-

Founded in Omaha in 1875, Heartland Family Service connected with nearly 120,000 individuals and families through direct services, advocacy, education, and outreach last year, from 20 locations in east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Their services provide critical human services to the individuals and families who ultimately shape the future of our community in the following program focus areas: Housing, Safety, & Community Well-Being, and Counseling & Prevention.

Chief Development Officer, Theresa Cassaday, spoke with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the long history and mission of this organization as well as the Salute to Families 2025 event happening tonight. This celebration, which honors individuals and families who have positively impacted their neighborhoods and communities, also helps ring in the 150th anniversary of this organization.

More information about the organization can be found at http://heartlandfamilyservice.org/.
