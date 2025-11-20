The Nutcracker Makes Its Seasonal Return and American Midwest Ballet’s Erika Overturff Discusses This Holiday Classic

American Midwest Ballet (AMB) inspires people through dance programs of the highest quality: breathtaking performances, enriching education, and uplifting community engagement.And they have been doing it for 16 seasons!

Opening on November 22nd and running through December 7th, it’s “The Nutcracker: Brilliant Classical Ballet That’s a Holiday Tradition!”

Artistic Director and CEO of AMB, Erika Overturff, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this family favorite presentation, the cast of dancers (both new and those who have done the show for years), how special it is to perform at the Orpheum, and the sensory-friendly performance on November 23rd.

Performances are scheduled for November 22 & 23 at the Hoff Center (11/23/25 is a sensory-friendly performance) and December 4-7 at the Orpheum. Due to high demand, AMB added an extra Orpheum performance.

More information and tickets can be found at https://amballet.org/.