Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

It’s Baaaaack!! The 50th Anniversary of “A Christmas Carol” Kicks off Tonight at Omaha Community Playhouse & Susie Baer Collins Talks About it All!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 21, 2025 at 12:30 PM CST
-

As if 101 years of live theatre and arts education at the Omaha Community Playhouse wasn’t enough, this year if the 50th anniversary of “A Christmas Carol!”

Director Susie Baer Collins chatted with Mike Hogan about the genesis of the show (written in July with a roaring fire!), the Three Scrooges, and the wonderful, special events that are happening to celebrate this very special anniversary.

The show opens on November 21st and runs through December 21st.

There are multiple resources on that world wide web thingy to magnify the fun of this 50th year as well as list show times and how to get tickets.

https://omahaplayhouse.com/spirit-of-carol/

https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/a-christmas-carol-50th-anniversary/

-
-
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan