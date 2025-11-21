It’s Baaaaack!! The 50th Anniversary of “A Christmas Carol” Kicks off Tonight at Omaha Community Playhouse & Susie Baer Collins Talks About it All!

As if 101 years of live theatre and arts education at the Omaha Community Playhouse wasn’t enough, this year if the 50th anniversary of “A Christmas Carol!”

Director Susie Baer Collins chatted with Mike Hogan about the genesis of the show (written in July with a roaring fire!), the Three Scrooges, and the wonderful, special events that are happening to celebrate this very special anniversary.

The show opens on November 21st and runs through December 21st.

There are multiple resources on that world wide web thingy to magnify the fun of this 50th year as well as list show times and how to get tickets.

https://omahaplayhouse.com/spirit-of-carol/

https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/a-christmas-carol-50th-anniversary/

