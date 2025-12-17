© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Girls Inc. of Omaha is Building Strong, Smart Leaders…And A New Facility! CEO Candi Jones Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 17, 2025 at 7:53 AM CST
-

Girls Inc. of Omaha is part of a network that is building a new generation of strong, smart, and bold leaders in over 350 cities across the United States and Canada. They help girls gain the knowledge and skills to effect positive change in their lives. They become leaders who will change the world.

Recently, Girls Inc. of Omaha broke ground on its highly anticipated new South Omaha Center which will be located at 2108 L Street, behind South High School. Girls Inc. also announced a community campaign to raise the final $2.7 million of the $35 million project goal.

CEO Candi Jones spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” program about the mission of the organization, the new facility, and how the help of this community will insure this project crosses the finish line.

More information about how to donate, volunteer, or get a girl involved in the program can be found at https://girlsincomaha.org/.
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan