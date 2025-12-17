© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Krampus Claus is Coming To Town at SNAP! Productions - Kimberly Faith Hickman Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 17, 2025 at 7:04 AM CST
-

SNAP! Productions is ringing in the holidays with their own twist! “Krampus Carol” opens on December 19th and runs through the 21st. In this wonderful mash-up story Santa Claus’s oft-forgotten demon partner, Krampus, is visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley, who hopes to get him to see the error of his ways. But the joke’s on Marley: Krampus loves his life! So what if his method for punishing kids who misbehave lost him the respect of his family, friends, and the elves who work for him?

Kimberly Faith Hickman directs this adaptation of the Dickens classic redemption tale. And who better to direct it, as Kimberly comes to this production with the experience of previously directing Omaha Community Playhouse’s “A Christmas Carol” seven different times! A fun night of theatre and Christmas comedy for all to enjoy!

Ticket and show time information can be found at https://www.snapproductions.com/tickets.

During her chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local,” Kimberly also mentioned her current venture, “Your Empowerment Studio” or YES!

YES! empowers students by strengthening their talents and bolstering their value. Offering services virtually and in person, YES! provides a supportive environment where students can celebrate their individuality while receiving tailored guidance to help them thrive. More information is available at  www.yourempowermentstudio.com.
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsSNAPsnap productions
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan