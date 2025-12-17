Krampus Claus is Coming To Town at SNAP! Productions - Kimberly Faith Hickman Explains

SNAP! Productions is ringing in the holidays with their own twist! “Krampus Carol” opens on December 19th and runs through the 21st. In this wonderful mash-up story Santa Claus’s oft-forgotten demon partner, Krampus, is visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley, who hopes to get him to see the error of his ways. But the joke’s on Marley: Krampus loves his life! So what if his method for punishing kids who misbehave lost him the respect of his family, friends, and the elves who work for him?

Kimberly Faith Hickman directs this adaptation of the Dickens classic redemption tale. And who better to direct it, as Kimberly comes to this production with the experience of previously directing Omaha Community Playhouse’s “A Christmas Carol” seven different times! A fun night of theatre and Christmas comedy for all to enjoy!

Ticket and show time information can be found at https://www.snapproductions.com/tickets.

During her chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local,” Kimberly also mentioned her current venture, “Your Empowerment Studio” or YES!

YES! empowers students by strengthening their talents and bolstering their value. Offering services virtually and in person, YES! provides a supportive environment where students can celebrate their individuality while receiving tailored guidance to help them thrive. More information is available at www.yourempowermentstudio.com.