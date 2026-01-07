Vita Nova Maternity Community is Changing Lives for the Better, One Mother at a Time- Jessica Thurmond Jurgensen Explains

Vita Nova Maternity Community provides housing, healthy meals, education, and case management for up to 12 months for pregnant homeless women. They are a home for pregnant women who need support and want to embrace change.

Jessica Thurmond Jurgensen, Co-Founder of Vita Nova Maternity Community, spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” and discussed their comprehensive program which is designed to empower women to become independent in a nurturing and safe environment. She spoke of their compassionate staff and how they offer support and assistance through core curriculum, goal setting, and case management.

Jessica also talked about the beautiful, sprawling campus which is home to two dormitories for pregnant women and young mothers as well as apartments for Vita Nova alumni. Vita Nova supplies expectant mothers with safe, clean housing, food, childcare and educational opportunities. Located near several large employers, Vita Nova also helps women access quality job opportunities.

For more information about how to apply for help, how to help those who have applied and been accepted, as well as information about making a donation to help continue and grow this work can be found at https://vitanovamaternity.org/.

Jessica’s story of this wonderfully nurturing facility is rich with details and depth.The above audio is a podcast version of our chat while the audio below this text is what was aired originally on 91.5 KIOS-FM due to broadcast time constraints.

Interview with Vita Nova Co-Founder Jessica Thurmond Jurgensen - Broadcast Version Interview with Vita Nova Co-Founder Jessica Thurmond Jurgensen - Broadcast Version Listen • 5:59