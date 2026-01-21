© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Cathedral Arts Project’s 41st Annual Flower Festival Runs 01/22 – 01/25, Executive Director James Pierson Discusses

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 21, 2026 at 11:54 AM CST

The Cathedral Arts Project (CAP) is proud to announce the return of one of Omaha’s most cherished winter traditions: the 41st Annual Flower Festival. From January 22–25, 2026, the historic St. Cecilia Cathedral will be transformed into a vibrant floral oasis, offering a fragrant reprieve from the Nebraska winter. A variety of hourly musical performances will enhance the overall beauty of the event.

Executive Director James Pierson joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this wonderful event and the many different ways everyone can enjoy it over the four day festival.

Beyond the floral displays, visitors can enjoy additional exhibitions in the Sunderland Gallery by Anthony Deon and Sarah Rowe and find refreshments. The Cathedral Cultural Center will offer full lunch and features the Lithuanian Bakery. The Cathedral Arts Project gift shop and Tanzanian Treasures will also be open throughout the festival.
The 2026 festival is dedicated to the honor of Archbishop George Lucas and Michaela & John Blazek.

This year’s event will feature breathtaking floral artistry from the region’s premier designers, meticulously arranged to complement the cathedral's Spanish Renaissance architecture.

Admission during public hours is free, with free-will offerings accepted to support the Cathedral Arts Project's mission of providing accessible arts programming in the Midlands.

More information about the event and tickets can be found at https://www.cathedralartsproject.org/2026-flower-festival.
