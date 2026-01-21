“Susannah” Marks Opera Omaha Debut of Soprano Caitlin Lynch, As Well As Making Her Dream Come True…She Explains on “Live & Local”

Opera Omaha presents “Susannah” January 30th and February 1st at the Orpheum Theater. Soprano Caitlin Lynch is singing the title role of this quintessential American opera. She spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan, host of the “Live & Local” program on KIOS-FM, about how singing this role has been a dream of hers since she was a freshman in college. She also spoke about how relevant the show is today as a story and through the music as well.

Caitlin also talked about how this is her second visit to Omaha, as she sang with the Omaha Symphony a decade ago .She also had some very nice compliments for the rest of the production team and all the talent, craft, and professionalism they have brought to the show.

The show explores the destructive effects of false accusations and the cruelty of mob mentality. Set in a stark Tennessee town, a young woman is targeted by suspicion and gossip that mounts in intensity. The music is undeniably American and inspired by familiar folk melodies that underscore the opera’s setting. Directed by renowned soprano Patricia Racette, (also making her Opera Omaha debut), “Susannah” confronts the complexity of human nature through Susannah’s search for beauty and one man’s lust for power.

More information about tickets and show times can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/.

