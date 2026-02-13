© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tiny Desk Radio: Brittany Howard, Stanley Clarke, Laufey

NPR
Published February 13, 2026 at 9:14 AM CST
Laufey performs a Tiny Desk concert.
Estefania Mitre
/
NPR
Laufey performs a Tiny Desk concert.

Tiny Desk Radio co-host Bobby Carter presents concerts from Brittany Howard, lead singer of the Alabama Shakes; jazz fusion bassist Stanley Clarke; and Icelandic jazz pop artist Laufey.

Brittany Howard: Tiny Desk Concert

Stanley Clarke: Tiny Desk Concert

Laufey: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Noah Caldwell, Dhanika Pineda and Walter Ray Watson. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Music