Tiny Desk Radio: Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Martha Wainwright, Allison Russell

Hosts Anamaria Sayre and Ann Powers pay tribute to the moms, the mamas and the mommies. It's our Mother's Day show! We'll listen to sets from the son-and-mother duo Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, then-new mama Martha Wainwright and Allison Russell, a mom who calls on the spirits of her ancestors.

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Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear: Tiny Desk Concert

Martha Wainwright: Tiny Desk Concert

Allison Russell: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Noah Caldwell and Alina Edwards. This episode was written by Lars Gotrich. Our senior producer is Walter Ray Watson. Neil Tevault is our technical director. Kaelin Ellis composed our theme. Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer, and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

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