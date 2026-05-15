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Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Felix Contreras
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT

Is it possible to be ubiquitous and behind-the-scenes at the same time? That pretty much sums up Don Was and his long career in the music business.

After co-leading the funky pop-rock band Was (Not Was) in the 1980s, Was went on to win an armful of Grammy awards as a producer. He's worked with Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Elton John, Ringo Starr and Bob Weir, to name just a few. Since 2012, he has been president of the legendary Blue Note Records.

Was is also a son of Detroit. In recent years, he put together a band under his own name for the first time: Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble. "We are on a mission to promulgate the indigenous sounds of our hometown of Detroit, Michigan," he explains.

This is a tight and powerful group, with an emphasis on the groove, but all eyes and ears are on lead vocalist Steffanie Christi'an. In this Tiny Desk performance, she breathes a very different kind of fire into the Grateful Dead classic "The Music Never Stopped" and smolders on re-working of Hank Williams' "I Ain't Got Nothing But Time." The entire set is a perfect example of how, as the Dead used to say, "the music plays the band."

SET LIST

  • "The Music Never Stopped"
  • "You Asked, I Came"
  • "Midnight Marauders"
  • "I Ain't Got Nothin' But Time"
  • "Insane"

MUSICIANS

  • Don Was: bass
  • Steffanie Christi'an: vocals
  • Wayne Gerard Milton: guitar
  • Luis Resto: keys
  • Dave McMurray: tenor sax
  • Vincent Chandler: trombone
  • John Douglas: trumpet
  • Jeff Canady: drums
  • Mahindi Masai: percussion 
  • Herschel Boone: background vocals 
  • Terena Boone: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Felix Contreras
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Vanessa Castillo
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
Music
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras