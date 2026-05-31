Trump floats MAGA rally instead of concert after musicians drop out of Freedom 250

President Trump has suggested that an event celebrating America's 250 birthday should instead be a Make America Great Again rally after many of the artists who were announced to perform dropped out.

The Great American State Fair, which is set to begin on June 25 on the National Mall, had featured artists such as Martina McBride, Morris Day and the Time, The Commodores and Poison's Bret Michaels — who have all since withdrawn from the lineup.

McBride explained why she decided to not to be part of the fair, writing in a social media post she was presented with an opportunity to perform at "a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading."

"In my mind I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can. I saw it as just a bigger version of so many state fairs I have performed at over the years, celebrating community and what makes each state special," McBride wrote in the post on Thursday night. "Yesterday things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening."

Some artists plan to still perform at the fair. Vanilla Ice said he would not drop out of the event, writing on social media, "This is not a political platform. This is celebrating America's birthday."

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump called the performers who backed away from the event "Third Rate" and said he will give a speech that will rally the U.S. "forward like I have done ever since being President!" Later on Saturday, Trump wrote in another social media post that the event should be canceled and replaced with a rally.

"We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain," Trump wrote.

The fair is being organized by Freedom 250, a public-private group working with the White House to organize the celebration of America's 250 birthday. The Trump-backed celebrations have drawn criticism and concern that it is centered around himself instead of the country.

Democratic lawmakers and watchdog organizations, such as Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, have also questioned where private donations for the 250th celebrations are coming from.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who is involved with planning the celebration, on Sunday said the events are "nonpartisan."

"It's not about the transparency of the donors," Burgum said on CNN's State of the Union when asked if the donations should become public. "This is about Americans celebrating the 250th anniversary."

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