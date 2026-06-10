The Montreal International Jazz Festival, through the years

The Montreal International Jazz Festival turns 46 this summer. For 10 days starting at the end of this month, free outdoor concerts and packed concert halls will transform downtown Montreal into what co-founder André Ménard calls "a little utopian village."

This episode of Jazz Night in America revisits some of the artists who helped define the festival, with performances by Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Oscar Peterson and Pat Metheny, and the story of how the festival helped launch Diana Krall's career. We'll also spotlight a few artists on this year's festival lineup, running June 25 to July 4. You can see the full lineup at montrealjazzfest.com.

1 of 6 — Ambiance / Atmosphere Ambiance - Bistro Le Balmoral - Maison du Festival Rio Tinto Alcan Frédérique Ménard-Aubin/2012-06-15 / False 2 of 6 — ©Frédérique Ménard-Aubin_FIJM_Diana Krall_3497.jpg Diana Krall at Montreal International Jazz Festival Frédérique Ménard-Aubin / 3 of 6 — FIJM 2019 par Victor Diaz Lamich - photographe (20 of 94).jpg Victor Diaz Lamich / 4 of 6 — Concert Pat Metheny at Montreal International Jazz Festival - 07/04/1989 Denis Alix / True 5 of 6 — FIJM 2019 par Victor Diaz Lamich - photographe-.jpg / 6 of 6 — ©Victor Diaz Lamich_Festival International de Jazz de Montreal_Panorama PDA.jpg Panoramic view of the Montreal International Jazz Festival Victor Diaz Lamich /

Credits: Host: Christian McBride; Writer and Producer: Sarah Geledi; Mastering: Ron Scalzo; Executive Producer: Steven A. Williams; Executive Producer at NPR Music: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Director of NPR Music: Sonali Mehta.



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