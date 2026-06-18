Tiny Desk Radio: Joe, Tems, Charlie Wilson

Host Bobby Carter is joined by NPR Music critic and correspondent Rodney Carmichael to spotlight some of our favorite sets from the NAACP Image Award-nominated Black Music Month series, featuring R&B hitmaker Joe, Nigerian star Tems and Charlie Wilson, an OG of funk and R&B.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Joe: Tiny Desk Concert

Tems: Tiny Desk Concert

Charlie Wilson: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Walter Ray Watson and Noah Caldwell. Our series editor is Lars Gotrich. Neil Tevault is our technical director. Kaelin Ellis composed our theme. Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer. Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.



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