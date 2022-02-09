© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Slow Recovery For Pacific Junction, IA

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published February 9, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST
pacific_junction.jpg

Census data shows that in the three years since devastating 2019 spring floods submerged Pacific Junction in southwest Iowa, the town’s population has shrunk from 475 to less than 100. Now the question is whether it will remain a town. Pacific Junction Mayor Andy Young recently told Omaha, Nebraska, television station KETV that he’s hopeful the town will see families coming back. Dozens of empty lots around the town are the result of federal buyouts, which stipulate a new home cannot be built on the property once the old one comes down.

