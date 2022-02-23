© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
News
KIOS News

GOP Chooses Reynolds To Rebut Biden's SOTU Speech

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published February 23, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation requiring Iowans over the age of 2 to wear masks in indoor public spaces starting Tuesday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will respond to President Biden's State Of The Union address.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. GOP congressional leaders made the announcement Tuesday. Reynolds is being praised by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell as fighting COVID “without forgetting common sense” by protecting Iowans’ health and their rights at the same time. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says “disastrous decision-making in Washington” has been offset by real leadership in states across the country, and cited Iowa as an example. Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and has served since May of 2017.

Tags

News KIOS NewsKim ReynoldsPresident Joe BidenState of the UnionGOP
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press